1949—2022

On Sunday August 7, 2022, Evelyn Kay Cramer, loving mother of three boys, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away at age 72. Kay was born in December 1949 to Jack and Geneva Benson.

She grew up in Jerome, Idaho helping in the family restaurant, competing for Rodeo Queen. Graduating from Jerome High School in 1968 she went on to earn degrees from College of Southern Idaho (1970) and later in life from University of Utah.

Kay had many occupations over the years but her talent in tax and accounting skills were greatly appreciated by many. Kay was married to Kent Laird Cramer and together they raised three sons Kent, Jr., Jack Richard, and Stanley. Kay loved to spend time with her family and helping others.

Many young adults and children have been taken under her wings over the years to be well loved and shown a better path. Above all Kay loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed traveling and the ocean.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for many years.

Kay was preceded in death by her loving husband Kent, mother Geneva, father Jack, and two great-grandsons. She is survived by her three children, Kent (Marcy), Jack Richard (Jennifer), and Stanley, grandchildren: MacKenzie (Jeremy), Searra (Rudy), Jasmine (Kyle), Jordan (Robbie) Nelly (John), Hunter, Kaitlyn, and Lilliannah, six great-grandchildren, brother Wayne Benson (Gail) his children/grandchildren/great-grandchildren; and sisters: Donna Spencer (Otto Mark) her children/grandchildren and Jackie Benson; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday August 12, 2022 in Kuna, Idaho.