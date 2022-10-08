Feb. 10, 1922—Oct. 2, 2022

BLISS/TUTTLE — Eunice S. Wellard, 100, residing at Bliss (Tuttle) Idaho, passed away in her home on October 2, 2022.

She was born in Norwood, Missouri on February 10, 1922.

Eunice has four children, all living, as follows: Kenneth Wellard, residing at Sandy, Utah, Donna Byrns, residing at Hagerman (Tuttle) Idaho, Larry Wellard, residing at Bliss/ (Tuttle) Idaho, and Verna Prince, residing at Central Point, Oregon. She has 10 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 44 great-great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hagerman American Legion Hall in Hagerman.

Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.