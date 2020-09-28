× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 2, 1939 — September 25, 2020

Eugene L. Wixom returned to his Father in Heaven on September 25th, 2020 after enduring a significant struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. He and his wife of 52 years were living in Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls.

Eugene was born in a Wapello Idaho farmhouse on July 2, 1939 to Lawrence Bailey Wixom and Virginia Ruth Wixom. His parents divorced when he was a young teenager.. Eugene had three siblings, Bill, Les, and Beverly. Gene grew up in Blackfoot Idaho surrounded by his father, siblings, and many aunts and uncles and cousins.

In his early 20s Gene served in the National Guard while living in Blackfoot.

During and after graduating high school Gene worked for Albertsons for nineteen years and then Meadow Gold Dairies until he retired in 2000. The only sick or personal day Eugene ever missed from Meadow Gold was a single day to attend their son Bobby’s funeral.

On July 19th, 1968, in Blackfoot Idaho Eugene married LaNora Janet Wixom (Godwin) who survives him. He loved her deeply throughout their marriage.