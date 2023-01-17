 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eugene K. Ritchie

Aug. 16, 1933—Jan. 15, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Eugene K. Ritchie passed away January 15, 2023, with family by his side at his brother’s home, which was his home for the last three years in The Dalles, Oregon.

No services at this time. A gravesite service will be held in the spring.

