July 29, 1932—Oct. 13, 2022

Eugene (Gene) Dorsey, 90, of Nampa passed away October 13, 2022 at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Nampa, Idaho surrounded by his family. Gene was born on July 29, 1932 to Myrtle and Lincoln Dorsey, the 8th child in a family of 9 children. He lived most of his life in Idaho. He was an alumnus of Parma High School and was proud to be the first of his family to graduate high school. On June 16, 1952 Gene married the love of his life Donna (Cole) Dorsey in Burley, ID. They moved to Nampa where they raised three children. Gene and Donna were happily married for 63 years until Donna passed away in 2016.

Gene had a career as a Federal Meat Inspector for 31 years. He began work as an on-floor Meat Inspector and retired as a Circuit Supervisor. In addition to working full time, Gene spent evenings and weekends building a series of four houses for his family. He was always a hard worker and an excellent provider. Gene was physically active and loved his daily workouts at the Nampa Recreation Center. He enjoyed water skiing, motorcycles, riding horses, gardening, welding and fishing with his son Dennis. He had a wonderful sense of humor with lots of good-natured fun. Gene was a very loving man and helped others whenever possible. Donna and Gene enjoyed many happy years traveling together. After retirement they wintered in Arizona for 20 years. Gene spent the final year of his life at Heron Place Assisted Living in Nampa where he was treated with kindness and respect. Gene was a member of the Nampa Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Gene was preceded in death by parents, Lincoln and Myrtle Dorsey; wife, Donna Dorsey; his eight siblings: Everett Dorsey, Daniel Dorsey, Georgie Roberts, Nellie Obendorf, Pauline Koch, Charles Dorsey, Vernon Dorsey, and Dean Dorsey. He is survived by his son, Dennis and his wife Patricia Dorsey; daughter, Cynthia and her husband Tim Bowie; daughter, Teresa Rue, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Nampa Seventh Day Adventist Church on Monday, October 24th at 4:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Paul Cemetery on Tuesday, October 25th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.