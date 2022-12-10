July 18, 1941—Dec. 3, 2022

JEROME — Eugene “Gene” D. Fredericksen passed away December 3, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born July 18, 1941, in Gooding, Idaho. He was the 2nd born son of Don and Pearl Fredericksen. He was raised on the family farm in Gooding and graduated from Gooding High School to attend the University of Idaho in 1959. He joined the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, making many close friends and always remaining a proud Vandal. He received his Bachelor’s degree in 1963 and his Juris Doctorate in 1969.

While at the University of Idaho, Gene met his wife of 61 years, Judith “Judi” Tuttle. They raised their 4 children together in Jerome, Idaho. Gene practiced law in Jerome as a partner with Rettig, Fredericksen, Williams, and Meservy for many years and served as Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney for 10 years. Gene cared deeply for the Jerome community and loved serving as an advocate for others.

Gene loved to fish and hunt and spent many years in the Idaho mountains pursuing these passions with family and friends. Special memories were made sharing his love and knowledge of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren.

Gene and Judi have four children: Elizabeth, Jill (John Rhodes), Susan (Heath McInerney), and Eric (Monica Fredericksen). They have seven grandchildren: Matt Kiser (Alicia), Morgan Conque (Benton), Sydney Giacomazzi, Madysen McInerney, Cade McInerney, Drew Giacomazzi, and Brayden Fredericksen. They are also blessed with four great-grandchildren: Kannon and Harper Kiser, and Scarlet and Davey Conque. Gene loved his family and had so many special friends and relatives. Special honoree family members include the Burton family, Andrew Giacomazzi, Dean Kiser, Sheila Fredericksen, and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and baby sister.

Services and a Celebration of Life will be announced in the future.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Jerome High School Foundation.