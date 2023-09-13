Nov. 19, 1928—Aug. 9, 2023

Etta Mae (Harris) Roth, age 94, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2023, due to Dementia/Alzheimer.

She was born November 19, 1928 in Coffeeville, Kansas, to Alvin Neal Harris and Florence Rachel (Short) Harris and married Kenneth Benjamin Roth on January 1, 1948 at 15 minutes after midnight in Weiser, Idaho.

Mom loved to can produce in the summer and would share her bounty with others.

She worked at the J.R. Simplot Potato Processing Plant in Heyburn, Idaho for many years. When Ken got transferred to Pocatello in 1975, they sold the farm and moved.

They were there for 20 years before Ken retired and they decided to live part time in Branson, Missouri, and Pocatello. After a few years of this, they sold the house in Pocatello and relocated in Nampa, Idaho.

They continued to travel to Branson for the winter. They sold their home in Branson and lived in Nampa full time, occasionally visiting Branson. They lived in Nampa for 25 years before moving to Twin Falls to be closer to family for the last five years.

Etta Mae is survived by her daughter, Kathie (Danny) Pinther; grandchildren: Melissa Kuykendall, Danielle (Jarom) Brown, K.C. Pinther (Whitney Thomas); great-grandchildren: Kade (Shaianne) Pinther, Kailley and Aimee Kuykendall, Jaxson and Jenna Brown, Tenley Pinther, Teagan and Stratton Mulberry; great-great-grandchild, Hagan Mae Pinther. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 75 years, Ken Roth; both parents and siblings: Rex L. Harris, and Edda Lee (Harris) Raby and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 11:00 am at Rosedale Memorial Gardens, Payette, Idaho.