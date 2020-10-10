Ethel M. Nielsen

February 8, 1933—October 5, 2020

Long time Twin Falls resident, Ethel M. Nielsen, passed away in Boise, Idaho on October 5, 2020.

Ethel was born on February 8, 1933 on the family farm outside of Brocket, North Dakota. The doctor almost lost his way to the farm due to a raging blizzard. Ethel was the last of ten children born to Maren Jensen Tweeten and Daniel Tweeten and she had vivid memories of living as a young child during the Great Depression. The family always had enough food on the farm but lived a frugal life with worn out clothes and shoes. That’s probably why she always loved shopping for new outfits in local Twin Falls Department stores. Whatever the event, she was found at Bon Marche’, Macy’s or JCPenny’s looking for just the right dress or pantsuit.

Ethel married Howard C. Nielsen in 1956 and was blessed with four children. She was unable to work outside the home until her later years when she worked at Lamb Weston. The work was hard, but she loved every minute of her time there. She made many friends and especially enjoyed the paycheck. Finally, Howard had to ask her for spending money instead of the other way around. She loved that!