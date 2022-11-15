TWIN FALLS — Esther Simpson, age 87, a longtime resident of Twin Falls, Idaho, and a very proud Texan at heart, passed away peacefully in her home on November 1, 2022.

Esther was born in Valiant, Oklahoma in 1935 to Willie Fred and Arizona Pettit Rodgers but moved during her infancy to Wheeler, Texas. Esther, always an avid reader and student, graduated as valedictorian of Wheeler High School in 1954 and later earned two associates degrees from College of Southern Idaho and completed innumerable Biblical and theological studies.

Esther lived life with passion. From teaching aerobics classes to her daily walks throughout Twin Falls that included frequent treks along the canyon rim trail, Esther rarely sat still. An active member of the church and passionate student of the Bible, Esther taught Sunday School, and led Bible studies. She was commissioned into Christian ministry in 2000 and went on to serve her community by preaching, serving as hospital chaplain, officiating weddings and funerals, and mentoring to countless friends. She was also a devoted community member and was involved as a leader in PEO, Christian Women’s Club, and the YWCA.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents; by her seven siblings, Mary Kennedy, Mildred Miller, Berbeth Loretta Hill, Faye June Schmucker, Kaye Moore, Willie Buck Rodgers, and Lois Jeanette Downey; and by a grandchild, James Robert Stansell. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jim Simpson; by her four children, Fred (JoAnn, deceased) Stansell of LaBarge, Wyoming, Jay (Charis) Stansell of Beaver, Utah, Joe (Polly) Stansell of Seattle, Washington, and Jack (Beth) Simpson of Johnson City, Tennessee; and by 17 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Esther’s family invites you to join the celebration of her life at Rosenau Funeral Home at 2826 Addison Ave E, on November 25 at 1 PM. The family will welcome family and friends at a reception following the memorial service. Those who are unable to attend can view Esther’s memorial service at https://my.gather.app/remember/esther-simpson and the family would cherish fond memories and expressions of sympathy sent to: 2065 Hillcrest Dr., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.

In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center, P.O. Box 482; Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.