April 6, 1929—March 30, 2022

Esther Pauline Keyt passed away peacefully in Meridian, Idaho just seven days short of her 93rd birthday. She was born in Willow Springs, Missouri April 6, 1929 to John and Opal McBride. Esther was the second of thirteen children. Prior to settling in Idaho in 1939, her family lived in Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Arizona.

Of Esther’s many accomplishments, passing the State board to become a Licensed Practical Nurse was one of which she was most proud. In February 1969, Esther married G.M. ‘Bud’ Keyt in Twin Falls, Idaho. They were married 44 years before Bud’s passing in 2013. Together they found joy in their active involvement with the Presbyterian church by visiting home-bound parishioners and leading bible studies. They also enjoyed spending time in their large, beautiful garden, camping with friends and family, and spoiling their many grandchildren.

After Bud’s retirement in 1989, their focus turned to traveling. Mom often fondly regaled with stories of the many places they visited. From traversing North America, Alaska to Mexico and coast to coast (including Hawaii), a bus tour through England, Ireland & Scotland with pub stops along the way, a museum and restaurant tour of Italy & Greece, a Scandinavian tour including stops in Norway, Sweden, Finland & St. Petersburg, Russia, a river cruise on the Rhine & Danube with stops in Germany, Austria & Hungary, she loved seeing new places and soaking up the culture. Mom also valued her downtime and could often be found curled up with a favorite book.

Esther is survived by her brothers Earl Laverne and Tip; her sisters Verle, Billie, Casey, Alice, Jeanie and Sue; her children Jackie (Schack), Nellie (Anacabe), Dan (Robbins) & Tom; her step-children Denise (Chambers), David and Kevin; ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Bud; her brothers Cecil Ray, John, Bob & Charlie and her parents.

Special thanks to the caring staff at Touchmark Meadow Lake Village for taking mom’s care to heart and providing her a wonderful environment where she stayed active and made many acquaintances over the years. Also, to the Keystone hospice care staff who worked tirelessly to ensure her comfort; thank you.