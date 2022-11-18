Emmeline Litke Turner

May 29, 1951—Nov. 14, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Emmeline “Emmy” Litke Turner, age 71, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed peacefully at home, following her battle with cancer, surrounded by her family on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:36 am.

Her parents, Pieter Kroon and Mary Emmeline Teves Kroon immigrated from Amsterdam, The Netherlands in 1946 following World War II with two daughters, ages 5 and 3. Emmy was born as an adored baby in Philadelphia, PA, May 29, 1951 as the first American of the Kroon family.

She would later tell her sisters that she was the only sister of her family who could legally become President, much to their chagrin. She had a lifelong love of pets and various fuzzy creatures.

Emmy enrolled in the Friends Select Academy (a Quaker School) in downtown Philadelphia, commuting on the suburban Metro every school day. As a teen, Emmy was selected to participate in the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra where she was chosen as the second chair violinist. She also played flute and piano. She taught piano lessons to many children, including her own. After high school graduation, Emmy enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1975 with a degree in Psychology. She fondly remembered the years in college and was a member of the International Students Association at the University of Pennsylvania.

Emmy moved to Mt. Pleasant, MI and enrolled in Central Michigan Graduate School, receiving a Master’s in Audiology. It was during her studies that she was introduced to Timothy Litke, a student in the graduate science program. Their friendship blossomed. They graduated with Master’s degrees and were married on September 2, 1978.

Shortly after, they moved to Pocatello, for Tim to enter the Ph.D. Program in Environmental Studies at Idaho State University. Emmy also completed a Master’s in Speech Pathology. Tim received his Ph.D in 1983 at ISU in May, and a few days later, daughter, Kathryn, was born on May 24, 1983. They returned to Philadelphia, and Tim taught Biology at a local college. Son, James, was born on Nov. 3, 1984. Tim and Emmy returned to Idaho and Tim became the Administrator of the Department of Environmental Quality in Twin Falls. Emmy and Tim added a daughter, Kristine, to their family on Nov. 20, 1989. After 16 years of marriage, Tim died of cancer on Aug. 27, 1994 with children ages, 11, 9, and 4.

Emmy then recertified as a Speech Pathologist and worked for the Twin Falls School District in 2003 until retirement in 2016. She loved teaching skills to many children at Morningside and O’Leary Schools, mentoring new teachers and enjoying the comradery of TFSD colleagues.

In 2005, Emmy attended a widows and widowers grief group where she met a widower, Revis Turner, of Twin Falls. Two-and-a-half years later, they were married on March 17, 2007. The new family became seven members. Emmy and Revis became actively involved in a Magic Valley non-profit, Because Kids Grieve, which provides support for kids and families who have experienced the significant loss of loved ones. They have helped Because Kids Grieve enroll over 1000 kids from Southern Idaho.

Emmy and Revis are members of the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene and co-leaders of adult grief groups since 2010. Emmy was also a member of the local P.E.O. Emmy possessed a unique optimism about life. She always had a cheerful smile for kids, teachers and parents.

The light of her life was her grandchildren. She was the mystery reader for her grandson Desmond’s 2nd grade class on Oct. 7, 2022 thirty-seven days before her passing. She loved her precocious 4-year-old granddaughter, Madeline, who has the same red hair as Emmy had as a child. She loved her 5-year-old Lego master, Bennett, his room filled with colorful bricks, and she was so thrilled to live to meet her 29-day-old grandson, Elliot, eliciting a smile from him, holding him just days before succumbing to cancer.

Emmy was preceded by parents Pieter and Mary Kroon, and her husband, Dr. Timothy Litke. She is survived by her sisters: Ada Kroon Casazza, Boise, Dory (Bill) Gardenier, Grave, The Netherlands; children: Kathryn Litke Duesterhoeft (Ben) Coeur d’ Alene, ID, James Litke (Jessie), Boise, ID, Kristine Litke, Twin Falls, ID; step-children: Rebecca Turner Duggan (Dan), Boise, ID, Stephen Turner (Kali), Twin Falls, ID; grandchildren: Desmond and Bennett, Twin Falls, Madeline and Elliot, Boise.

Viewing will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Chapel on November 21, 2022 5:00–7:00 p.m. Interment will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Buhl Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. The Celebration of Life for Emmy Litke Turner will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, 1231 Washington St. N. with Pastor Andy Albright, officiating beginning at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow.

The Litke-Turner family would like to thank all who helped care for Emmy over the last several months — Dr. Victorija Laucius, Enhabit Hospice, Laura Brinker, RN and staff, and many neighbors and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the non-profit Because Kids Grieve, Inc., PO Box 5533, Twin Falls, ID 83303-5533 www.becausekidsgrieve.org or a charity of your choice.