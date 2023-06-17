March 23, 1935—May 31, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Emma Telford, of Twin Falls, Idaho, died on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Oak Creek Rehabilitation. She was born March 23, 1935 to Michael and Kittie Emma (Wike) Stover in Wapanucka, Oklahoma, and moved soon after to Wendell, Idaho.

She is survived by her beloved family, daughters: Kelli Ross and Lori Maxfield, their children: Samantha Pope, Cameron Ross, Jason Maxfield, Tyler Maxfield and Chris Maxfield and their children: Felicity, MiKayla, Parker, Carson, Anthony, Makenzie, Addy and Avery and their children: Braylynn, Zailee, Kingsley and Kelsey, and last, a very special sister in-law and a mom to us all, Gayle Stover. Also, special mention to many close nieces and a nephew.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Michael and Kittie Emma Stover, brothers: Mercer Stover, June Smith and brother, Pete Stover.

Emma was born in Wapanucka, Oklahoma but left shortly after with her family to Wendell, Idaho in 1936. Emma grew up on a farm there doing all the usual chores to help the family out and soon decided when she was old enough, she was moving to California.

I’m not sure how she ended up with a little advertisement from a San Francisco newspaper back in the day but the ad was looking for a dental assistant, nor do I know how she made it there on her own but she went door to door in the big city looking for a job and no one would hire her because “she didn’t have experience.” By the time she got through many inquiries, she came upon her husband, Bruce Johnson, a dentist, who told her the same thing. Out of exasperation, she cried “How am I to get experience, if no one will hire me?” and so the rest is history…

She worked as his assistant and raised 2 daughters. Unfortunately, he died when they were very young and she remarried the dentist next door, Wes Gainey. Maybe she knew his daughters would need extra dental care, lol.

They moved to Los Altos, CA and when they divorced, she moved her 2 daughters to Twin Falls to be near family. Luckily and again with perseverance she found work at Green Acres Vet due to her love of animals and even brought home our beloved cat Boots.

Having worked hard on the farm, moving to California by herself and having to raise 2 small children benefited the Town of Twin Falls as she bought the La Casita Restaurant and did all the cooking for 13 hour a day, then realizing that she wasn’t getting any younger sold it to buy Crandalls Flowers and Hallmark Store and even brought in fudge. Townspeople remember the fudge and all her employees respected and loved her.

Being in a new town with 2 children, she knew she needed a doctor so she looked up her best friend Kay who worked for Dr. Virgil Telford, a general doctor but was not seeing new patients. As fate had it, we were squeezed in and they married afterwards. We were one healthy family with great smiles!

Emma obviously enjoyed cooking and entertaining, gardening, animals and her family. We know she is at peace and giving her brothers hell again!

A Celebration of Life to be held in the future. We request donations in lieu of flowers, and they can be sent to SPCA, Canyons Retirement Center or Oak Creek Rehabilitation.