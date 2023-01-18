July 31, 1928—Jan. 12, 2023

KING HILL — Emma Irene Carnahan, age 94, of King Hill, passed away at home on January 12, 2023, due to complications of a stroke. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday January 21, 2023, at the V.F.W. Hall, Post #3646 in Glenns Ferry. Viewing will be held at the V.F.W. Hall, Post #3646 from 10:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. Burial at Glenn Rest Cemetery.

Emma better known as “Irene” was born at home in Frog Hollow near King Hill on July 31, 1928, to Bill and Addie Tompkins. She was welcomed into a family of an older half-brother, Earl Devine and an older half-sister, Lois Devine Hurst.

Irene grew up on their small family farm and dairy, mainly as an only kid with the farm animals as her playmates. She attended King Hill School District where her graduating class of 2 girl and 4 boy students received their diplomas in 1946. Irene is the last of her graduating class to pass away.

After high school, Irene started to attend nursing school. However, in a short time she married Charlie Parish on November 8, 1946. After purchasing the Ellis place along the Snake River, they started their family of Robert, twins Terry and Larry, and Laura.

Irene oversaw the raising of the children, fixing meals for hired men, as well as milking the cows when Charlie was off doing custom farming for others. The dairy lifestyle migrated to range cattle and more opportunities to do more custom work for others. When Charlie passed away in 1963, then she added farm manager to her resume. To help with her with this responsibility Irene married Bill Carnahan on October 21, 1971.

Irene became the rural mail carrier for the King Hill area for 17 years. Irene and Bill purchased Ted Moore’s’ house in King Hill as their permanent residence. They spent their time visiting Bills’ Army buddies, seeing famous landmarks of the continental United States, fishing for Kokanee and camping with the family on Anderson Ranch Reservoir. When Bill passed away on August 21, 2002, Irene remained in King Hill as the local historian and “unofficial mayor”.

Irene is survived by sons, Robert (Kathy), Terry (Penny), Larry (Pat), daughter Laura Creech, 16 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, numerous nephews and nieces, and many cousins around Ion and Portland, Oregon.

Irene was preceded by her parents, Bill and Addie Tompkins, Earl Devine, Lois Hurst, Charlie Parish, and Bill Carnahan, and son-in-law Alan Creech.