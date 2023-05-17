Aug. 12, 1935—May 15, 2023

MARANA, Ariz. — Emma (Cottle) Coltrin, 86, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, in Marana, Arizona. Emma was born on August 12, 1935 in Trenton, Utah, to Merlin and Veda Cottle.

She married Gene Stephen Coltrin on July 2, 1953. They were married 66 years until Gene’s passing. Together they raised two sons and two daughters. Emma spent her life devoted to her family, community, and church.

Emma Coltrin was a talented pianist and organist. From her teen years into her 80s she spent many hours playing for church services and choirs. She served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life.

She worked in the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society Organizations. She was in many presidencies, sometimes as the President. Together Emma and Gene served in the Temple Presidency of the St George Temple. She was the Assistant to the Matron.

When she was 41 years old, Emma received a degree in Education from the University of Arizona. She taught elementary school for 20 years. Fourth grade was her favorite.

Emma Coltrin’s most important role was that of mother and grandmother. She was gentle and kind. She expected her children to excel and gave them the necessary support to succeed. She got up early and stayed late. She made sure that Saturdays were family time. She packed a picnic, gathered her family and headed to the mountains. Those family outings were the highlight of the week. The family fished, read books, played cards, and ate red licorice.

Emma Cottle Coltrin is survived by her siblings: Marba Thompson of Hurricane, Utah, Lyle (Lynne) Cottle of Ogden, Utah, Wayne (Geri) Cottle of Lindon, Utah, Adele (Terry) Russell of Waddell, Arizona, and Brent (Joyce) Cottle from Elsinore, Utah and her children: Stephen (Wendy) Coltrin of Marana, Arizona, Susan (Stan) Vaterlaus of Tucson, Arizona, Lyn (Ernie) Hale of Oakley, Idaho,and David (Rebecca) Coltrin of Mapleton, Utah; and 17 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sumter Building, 3500 W. Sumter Dr., Tucson, Arizona 85741. The viewing will be from 9:00-10:30 a.m. and the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Binghampton Cemetery, 4001 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, Arizona 85718.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Adair Funeral Home.