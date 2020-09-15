Elwyn “Yogi” Behrens

Elwyn was born on September 22, 1925 in Linn Township, Wisconsin, the son of Eleanor Nichols and Ralph Behrens. Elwyn grew up on the family farm near Zenda, Wisconsin and went to school in Hebron, Illinois. Elwyn played basketball at Hebron with a population of 96 students. Elwyn was recruited to play at Western Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado. He was nicknamed Yogi and was known as such for the remainder of his life. Yogi transferred to Idaho State University after his freshman year, following his coach to Pocatello, Idaho. Yogi was a three-time letterman at ISU and met Margaret Ann Beem while he was there.