SOUTH OGDEN - Eloise Olson, 93 year old, former Burley resident, passed away February 26, 2023 in South Ogden, Utah.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Highway 24 in Rupert. Burial was held in the Norton Cemetery in McCammon, Idaho.