Eloise Olson
SOUTH OGDEN - Eloise Olson, 93 year old, former Burley resident, passed away February 26, 2023 in South Ogden, Utah.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Highway 24 in Rupert. Burial was held in the Norton Cemetery in McCammon, Idaho.
Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
