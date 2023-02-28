Eloise Olson

July 16, 1929—Feb. 26, 2023

BURLEY—Eloise Olson, former Burley resident, passed away February 26, 2023 in South Ogden, UT.

Eloise was born on July 16, 1929, to Horace Dewayne Bloxham and Florence Ann Tripp in Arimo, ID. Her parents named her Florence Eloise but she always went by Eloise. She was raised in Arimo and graduated from Arimo High School as valedictorian in 1947.

Eloise wanted to be a nurse but she didn’t have the means to go to college after graduation. Relatives arranged a job for her in Salt Lake City with New York Life Insurance Company and within a week of graduating she moved to Salt Lake. She worked for a year at New York Life and then worked for Bell Telephone until she married.

Eloise married Evan F. Olson on June 30, 1950, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had three children, Dee Ann, Eugene and Denise. They made their home in Logan, Utah until 1970 when they moved to Burley, ID.

Eloise was a devoted wife and mother. She was a woman of many talents. She was very good cook and prolific canner. Her grandchildren would often raid the fruit room for bottles of peaches, green beans or chili sauce to take home with them. She was always happy to share. She sewed beautifully, made quilts, but her real love was knitting. She knitted afghans, Christmas stockings and delicate knitted lace. She was a perfectionist and would undo hours of work if she found a mistake.

After their youngest child graduated from high school, it was time for Eloise to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse. She attended the College of Southern Idaho and graduated from the nursing program in 1977. She loved being a Registered Nurse and worked at Cassia Memorial Hospital until 1990.

Eloise served in many church callings but especially loved serving in the MIA. She and Evan served as missionaries in the Arizona, Phoenix Mission from October 2001 to April 2003. They loved their mission and made many good friends.

When Evan’s health began to fail, she tirelessly cared for him at home until his death on April 28, 2014. Health issues caused Eloise to relocate to Utah in 2019.

Eloise is survived by her children: Dee Ann Taylor, Eugene (Marlene) Olson and Denise Beck; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren with another one on the way; and two great-great-grandsons. She is also survived by a brother, Terrell (Emma) Bloxham; a sister, Gayla (Ron) Hoppins; and a brother-in-law David Hanks.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Evan; her parents; a son-in-law, Harvey Taylor; a grandson, William Olson; brothers: D. Bloxham and LaVere Bloxham; and sisters: Marjean Hanks and Yvonne Bloxham.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Highway 24 in Rupert. Friends may visit the family on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral services. Burial will be in the Norton Cemetery in McCammon, Idaho at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.