Elna Hammon Chandler

November 30, 1930 - May 6, 2022

Elna was born November 30, 1930 to Willard Levi Hammon and Elizabeth Jordan. She joined two older sisters and three older brothers. An additional sister joined the family later. She grew up on a farm in Milo, Idaho where she helped on the farm and spent time with family and extended family in the Milo area. She attended schools in Milo, Ucon, and Idaho Falls, Idaho.

She met the love of her life, Arthur Reuel Chandler Jr., and they were married in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on December 8, 1948. Elna and Art had one son and four daughters. She raised her family in Idaho Falls and spent some years working. She trained and became a hairdresser and opened a shop in her home. She enjoyed hair styling and made lifelong friends and associates.

She enjoyed playing games and she and Art were avid square dancers. They had many friends and traveled to square dance around the area. She spent time with family and friends and loved reunions. Elna and Art traveled throughout the United States and visited Japan. They made friends wherever their adventures took them.

Elna had many hobbies and talents. She was an excellent cook. She loved gardening and especially loved her Iris collection. We will continue to enjoy her oil paintings and 90+ family scrapbooks. She did quilting and embroidery, and made hundreds of hats for donation. She had a good eye for quality and loved yard sales.

Elna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served in the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society. She and her husband served missions in the Philippines, Pakistaningapore, and Detroit.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; and three brothers; her husband, Art Chandler; daughters, Christine (Leonard J.) Martin, and Libby Jo (Perrin) Graves; grandsons, Justin, Jordan and Jonathan Martin, and David Blacker; and granddaughter, Rachel (Rob) Brezak.

She is survived by a son, Michael Levi (Lois) Chandler, of Frenchtown, Montana; daughters, Mary Denise (John) Blacker, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Julie Maureen (Grant) Loveless of Buhl, Idaho. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.

Elna is an example to her family and leaves a loving legacy for them to follow.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., June 4, 2022 at Fielding Memorial Cemetery, 4600 South, Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402. A luncheon celebration of life will follow at 1:00 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2051 S Emerson, Idaho Falls.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Elna's memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.