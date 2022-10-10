Ellis S. Reddick

Oct. 26, 1922—Oct. 6, 2022

Ellis Stanfield Reddick’s long and meaningful life came to a peaceful end due to the consequences of age on Oct. 6, 2022. He died just 20 days short of his 100th birthday. He reveled in the fact that he had lived to be 99 years old.

Present at the time of his death to comfort him was his loving granddaughter. His devoted and loyal family was at his side for companionship, assistance, love and comfort over the last several years to allow him to continue living at home.

Ellis was the fifth of eight children born to George and Cammie Reddick. Shortly after his birth in Missouri, his parents loaded as many of their possessions as possible into a Ford Model T and moved to Idaho. Eventually, the family settled on a farm north of Jerome, ID, where Ellis spent his formative years.

After graduation from high school, Ellis had many adventures. He worked in the Lodge on Dollar Mountain in Sun Valley, cooking for skiers, some of whom were Hollywood celebrities.

For a time, he attended Albion Normal School in Albion, ID. A childhood injury prevented him from military service, much to his disappointment. However, he served his country in a very important way despite the injury. Ellis left Albion Normal School to assist his father on the farm during the war years, thereby contributing to the war effort.

Ellis then worked at Idaho Electric for a time. He eventually went on to satisfy his entrepreneurial tendencies by owning the Blue Light Service Station in Jerome. He later co-owned Walker’s Furniture and Appliance in Twin Falls, ID. He was for 35 years a very successful small business owner selling furniture and appliances. Ellis had an excellent reputation as a salesman.

Ellis met his lifetime companion, Ruby Wolfinbarger at the Penguin, an ice cream parlor in Jerome, ID. After a year of courtship, they became a married couple on July 17, 1943. Together, they had four children. Tragically, their first child, Cheryl Darlene died due to a defective heart valve shortly after birth.

Ruby and Ellis took great pride and enjoyment in raising their children: Dean Reddick (Beth), Twin Falls, ID, Becky Schabacker (Michael), Billings, MT and Roger Reddick (Lynne), Fairfield, ID. Ruby and Ellis were considered to be consummate grandparents by their loving grandchildren: Casey Reddick (Krista), Filer, ID, Corey Reddick (Bobbi), Twin Falls, ID, Jenna Schabacker-Honeycutt (Ken), Missoula, MT, Claire Schabacker, Bozeman, MT, Emily Schabacker, Edgar, MT; and their great-grandchildren: Kayden Reddick, Kyla Reddick, Keith Canoy (Kyeria), Kari Wrigley (Charlie), Kelsey Wood (Samoa).

Ruby and Ellis always engaged themselves in a very loving and tender way with their grandchildren and because of that, they will forever be remembered in a very affectionate and tender way by their grandchildren.

Because of hard work and good fortune, Ellis was able to retire at age 62 years. He and Ruby had a wonderful retirement, traveling and spending winters at their home in El Mirage, AZ. They had a very active social life for years that included dinner and dancing every Saturday night. Ruby passed away in March 2003 after 59 years of marriage. And while life was never the same, Ellis was able to continue to travel and remained active with his friends and family until he was well into his ninth decade.

Ellis was a proud member of the Twin Falls Masonic Lodge #45. He served in many capacities in the Boise Valley Scottish Rite, El Korah Shrine Temple, and Twin Falls Chapter #15 Royal Arch Masons over the years. He was also proud of his membership in the Twin Falls Commandery No. 10, Knights Templar. The crowning touch to his participation in the Shriners was the opportunity to sponsor children who needed the specialized care that Shriners Hospitals provide. He also contributed to the well-being of the community through his work with the Boy Scouts.

Because Ellis was by his very nature gregarious, cheerful, and generous, he was fun to be around. He was always ready for a good laugh or some grand adventure. Ellis and his family had years of camping, hunting and fishing trips together that were filled with unexpected events, laughter and hijinks. A white-water float trip with the Boy Scouts down the Middle Fork of the Salmon River was just one such treasured adventure. To be sure, there were many others. Ellis always enjoyed a competitive game of cards with any willing player, but most commonly with Dean, every Saturday morning.

Ellis and Ruby were encouraging of their children’s talents and aspirations. For example, they were supportive of Becky’s passion for dance. He delighted in her success as a professional ballet dancer. Ellis likewise delighted in Roger’s musical talent, particularly his rendition of Grandma’s Feather Bed.

Ellis was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Darlene, and his loving wife, Ruby, his parents, George and Cammie Reddick, and six siblings: Clarissa Lewis, Farris Reddick, Zella Kennison, Velma McMillan, and Clyda Belle Muegrel. His brother, Dexter Reddick, tragically died at a young age in the service of our country, during World War II.

Ellis is survived by his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; an unborn great-grandson, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, many nieces and nephews, and his sole remaining sibling, Verba Jewell.

Because of his loving and generous ways, his family has always viewed him as the ultimate patriarch. His family recognizes the great fortune that came their way by having Ellis as their father. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.

A viewing will be held at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 5 PM to 7 PM. Funeral services will follow at Demaray’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, October 15, 2022, beginning at 2 PM. Interment will be at the Jerome Cemetery.

The family would like to request that donations be made in Ellis’s memory to the Shriners Hospital to support their important work. Donations can be left with the funeral home staff.