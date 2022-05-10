Sept. 19, 1942—May 5, 2022

Ellen “Jean” Smith, 79, of Filer, died Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Jean was born on September 19, 1942 in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Noy and Ruby Brackett. She was raised on the family ranch in Three Creek with an older sister, Ann; twin sister, Joan; brother, Bert; sister, Ruby Jaye; and brother, Chet.

At an early age, she developed a life-long love of horses and became a valued ranch-hand. Some of her favorite memories were of family “camp-outs” on the mountain as the area ranch families gathered their cattle to brand calves; gathering cattle in the fall; spending time with her grandmother, Ora Lee Brackett “Ginny”; raising and showing 4-H steers; and spending time with Aunt and Uncle, Beth and “Rolly” Patrick, and their daughters, Ronda, Dee and Bethene.

She attended High School in Filer and then in Hagerman. She attended Utah State University for two years and enjoyed competing in barrel racing and goat-tying with her favorite horse, Pigeon, a beautiful Palomino.

On September 30,1962 Jean married Don Smith whom she had first met at Filer High School. Don and Jean settled on a small farm in Filer and began their life together. They were blessed with two children, Clint and Chad.

As the boys grew up, Jean became a Cub Scout Den Mother, and then a 4-H Leader. She passed on her love of horses and cattle to her sons. She encouraged them as they raised 4-H steers and as each son developed a small herd of registered cattle through FFA, contributing bulls to the family ranching operation. Jean also enjoyed serving others and served as a dedicated 4-H leader for several years after her boys left for college.

Jean worked for many years at Peterson’s Western Wear in Twin Falls and enjoyed seeing so many family members and developing life-long friends as they came to the store. She later went to work for the Post Office in Twin Falls and was a rural mail carrier in the Hollister area for several years. Jean loved visiting with people at the store or on her mail route and always had a few minutes to chat. Jean enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In recent years as Jean suffered from many health issues, her daughter-in-law, Pam, was her faithful caregiver who sacrificed time with her husband and family to take care of Jean and her animals.

Jean was preceded in death by both of her parents; and by her husband, Don. She is survived by her children, Clint (Pam) Smith of Filer, Idaho; and Chad (Rebecca) Smith of Elizabeth, Colorado; eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren: Don (Meghan) Wiltsie and their children, Zoiee and Maverick of Burley, Idaho; Clayton (Jen) Wiltsie and their children, Josh, Gunnar, Allison, and Sadie of Twin Falls, Idaho; and Tim (Carrie) Wiltsie and their children, Cole, Brooklyn and Talon of Twin Falls, Idaho; and Titus, Silas, Josiah, Malachi and Azariah Smith of Elizabeth, Colorado. She is also survived by her siblings, Ann (Arlo) Gilbert of Citrus Heights, California; Joan Brackett of Ocean Park, Washington; Bert (Paula) Brackett of Three Creek, Idaho; Ruby (Ed) Hokenson of Nampa, Idaho; and Chet (Kim) Brackett of Buhl, Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 16, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 2718 Highway 93 Hollister, Idaho with a viewing starting at 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.