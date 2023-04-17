June 14, 1977 ~ April 7, 2023

Elisha Lee Nab, 45, loving mother and amazing friend to many, passed away April 7, 2023, from a hard battle with cancer. She was surrounded by friends and family. Elisha was born June 14, 1977, in the great state of good old Idaho to Robin Nab and Kelli Priest. She grew up in a close-knit family with her brother, Rory Nab, and sister, Emily Nab.

Elisha moved to Washington for a time, where she met the love of her life, Bobby Westlake, but considered Jerome and Twin Falls, Idaho as her hometown.

Elisha has four children: Kardaly Nab, Jahmal Walden, Bobby Westlake and Sara Westlake, whom she loved deeply, and cherished every moment she got to spend with them. She also adored all her friends and enjoyed camping and fishing. Elisha loved working in the food service industry as a waitress but was interested in being a phlebotomist.

Elisha had a natural ability to connect with people and always put a smile on people’s faces. She enjoyed spending time with her three dogs and making sure that they were cared for. She had a warm and welcoming personality and was loved by all who knew her. Elisha’s smile lit up a room and she had a way of making everyone feel at ease.

Elisha was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer six months ago, and she faced the illness with bravery and strength throughout her treatment. She remained positive and focused on things that brought her joy. Her courage was an inspiration to all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, April 21, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. A graveside service will follow at Hazelton Cemetery, Hazelton, where she will be laid to rest with her love, Bobby Westlake.

Elisha will always be remembered as a shining example of love, hope, and courage. Her life was a testament to the power of the human spirit and her legacy will continue to inspire and lift us all.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Elisha’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.