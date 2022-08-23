Elias Cardenas Lua, 77, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his children on August 19, 2022. Elias was born on April 19,1945 in Barranca Seca, Michoacan, Mexico. He was the 3rd oldest child of 10 siblings. In his early teenage years, he traveled from Mexico to California. Later moved to Pasco, Washington, married and had seven beautiful children. In 1992 he moved to Twin Falls, Idaho.