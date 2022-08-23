April 19, 1945—Aug. 19, 2022
Elias Cardenas Lua, 77, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his children on August 19, 2022. Elias was born on April 19,1945 in Barranca Seca, Michoacan, Mexico. He was the 3rd oldest child of 10 siblings. In his early teenage years, he traveled from Mexico to California. Later moved to Pasco, Washington, married and had seven beautiful children. In 1992 he moved to Twin Falls, Idaho.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 161 6th Ave E. in Twin Falls. A viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel 2466 Addison Ave E. in Twin Falls with a Rosary at 12 p.m. To read the complete obituary and leave condolences go to www.whitereynoldschapel.com.
