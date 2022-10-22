Oct. 7, 1930—Oct. 6, 2022

BOISE — Eldred Albert Huettig was born in Twin Falls on October 7, 1930 to Julius and Agnes Huettig. Eldred passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022, in Boise, one day before his 92nd Birthday, with family at his bedside.

Eldred grew up in Eden, Idaho and then attended Concordia Academy (high school) in Portland, Oregon. After graduation, he enrolled at the University of Idaho and pursued a Teaching degree.

After his junior year of college, Eldred joined the Army and the Korean War. After basic training at Fort Roberts, California, Eldred was assigned to an Intelligence and Reconnaissance Platoon, with whom he performed long distance reconnaissance on foot along the front lines in Korea. From time to time, he had to take his turn at an observation post behind enemy lines, where he would be the target of enemy shelling. (Eldred never bragged—or even told anyone—about the fact that he was awarded three Bronze Stars for distinguishing himself by heroic or meritorious achievement or service.) He was in Korea for the signing of the armistice.

Once back home, Eldred returned to the University of Idaho intending to finish his secondary Education degree. Student teaching taught Eldred that teaching was not a fit for him, but he did graduate. He spent a few months working in the Targhee National Forest for the Forest Service and then as a Psychiatric Technician in Blackfoot. It was there he found an occupation that was a good fit.

After a few years he took a job in Mendocino County, California and then at the California State Hospital in Stockton. He took a little time off to, as he put it, loaf, look around, and drink beer. He also found the time to take classes at Stanislaus State University and pass the Psychiatric Technician Exam to earn his license.

He began working at San Francisco’s Mount Zion General Hospital in the Psychiatric Unit in 1971. Mount Zion merged with the University of California San Francisco and Eldred continued to work for UCSF at the Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital until his retirement in at the age of 65.

Eldred soon moved back to Idaho to be closer to his family. He was a fixture at every Huettig or Kohtz gathering from that point on. After a few years in Twin Falls, he moved to Boise.

As he aged, his grandniece, Kimberly Tilley, made sure he was well taken care of. Eldred had an encyclopedic memory of old movies and of jazz music. He always had a joke or a funny pun ready to share. He loved his Vandals and his 49ers. His genuine kindness and sincerity were felt by every person that ever knew him. He was also known for his frugalness and for his abiding love of nature.

Eldred Albert Huettig was never married and had no children of his own. He was, however, part of a large family that always looked forward to his presence. He has left behind many, many family members who loved him dearly and will miss him with all their hearts.