Nov. 19, 1942—Sept. 22, 2022

Elcidio “Al” Rocha was born November 19, 1942 in Raminho, Terceria Portugal to Jose and Ida Rocha. He came to America in 1947 when he was four years old. He grew up in Victorville, California where he graduated from high school in 1961.

In 1965, he was an Army Sergeant and he served for over two years in the Dominican Republic. On May 28, 1967, Al married the love of his life, Barbara Toste. They made their first home in Chino, California where they had two children, Joey Alden Rocha and Bernadette Marie Rocha. They moved the family and dairy farm in March 1989 to Wendell, Idaho where they continued to grow their business and family.

Al loved all sports. He especially loved baseball and softball. He was a great pitcher and loved being able to coach many kids in his many talents. Al’s pride and joy was all of his grandchildren, getting to watch their sporting events and going to help with their hunting tags was one of his favorite things to do. He had a heart of gold and grace helping many in the Wendell community. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Rocha; daughter, Bernadette (Chris) Chandler; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Rocha; sister, Dolores (Dennis) Coelho; mother-in-law, Teresa Toste; brother in-law, Frank (Terry) Toste; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Alves and Suzanne Avila; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Joey (Carissa), Jason (Kayla), Jacob (Ashley), Joshua (Brittnay), Chanel (Hayden), Chloe, Avery, Leighton, Slater, Roxzen, Deklen, Duke, and Oaklei.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Ida Rocha; father-in-law, Frank Toste; and his son, Joey Rocha.

The family would like to thank Katie at Heritage Home Health for taking great care of Al and always showing great kindness and patience with him.

A Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Friday, September 30, 2022 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave. E, Jerome. Private family burial will conclude at Wendell Cemetery, Wendell, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Make the Change Foundation at the Wendell High School, 850 East Main, Wendell, Idaho to help with any special needs for sports.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Al’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.