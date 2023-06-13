July 1, 1928—June 2, 2023

BURLEY — Elaine (Morton) Higley was born July 1, 1928, in Kaysville, Utah, to Bernard Morton and Mattie Angelina Hamblin Morton. She passed from her mortal existence June 2, 2023, as she took her final ride escorted by her twins, Mike and Michelle, after 94 years of a life well lived. She was a member of the Burley 5th Ward in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She was the youngest of five children and lived an adventurous life, starting at birth by being placed in a make-shift incubator AKA oven, weighing in at a mere three pounds. She was the last of her siblings to depart this earth.

She spent her childhood in Kaysville, Utah, helping her father raise chickens and learning crocheting, sewing and crafting from her mom. Her father worked as a Dispatch Clerk for the Bamburger Railroad in Farmington, Utah. Every year the railroad would sponsor Lagoon Days for their employees and families. Elaine’s father was a member of a bagpipe band and she attended many parades and events celebrating her Scottish heritage.

She married at a young age to Merlin Smith, to this union they welcomed seven children: Jerry Richard Morton-deceased (Teddie) of Kimberly, Kaye Eileen Ottley of Acequia, Paul M. Smith (Trudy) of Chino Valley, Arizona, Claudette Bray (Steven) of Burley, Dennis Scott Smith (Linda) of Burley, Craig LeGrande Smith (Sheila) of Milton, Washington, and Lisa Marie VanDerMeer (Craig) of Overton, Nevada.

Elaine and Merlin moved their family to Page, Arizona, to work on the construction of the Glen Canyon Dam. Elaine blossomed in the desert surroundings and loved every minute of her time there. Lisa, our own desert flower, was born during this time in Arizona.

Elaine later married Ronald Higley, which marriage resulted in a set of double-trouble twins, Michelle Hendrick of Heyburn, and Michael Higley (Christy) of Burley.

Elaine worked as an Operator at the J.R. Simplot Potato Processing Plant for over 20 years. After retiring from Simplots, she owned and operated her own knitting shop in Burley and taught many in the community to crochet.

Ron was an accomplished Jack of all trades—he could pretty much fix anything. They enjoyed raising goats and chickens and planting a large vegetable garden every year. Much of the produce was canned and goats’ milk and cheese was used on a daily basis.

During their later years, Ron and Elaine were burning up the roads in Utah and Idaho participating in flea markets and shows. They had many adventures, making memories and friends, selling their novelties and crafts during this time. Michelle is carrying on this tradition as well.

Her survivors include eight children, 38 grandchildren, 82 great-grandchildren, and ten great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral was held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Family and friends were received at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023 and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the funeral service.