Aug. 16, 1939—March 16, 2023

BURLEY — Elaine Isabel Musick, 83, of Burley and formerly of Castleford passed away peacefully Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her home in Burley, Idaho.

She was born August 16, 1939 in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Dale and Daisy Brown Flatters. She graduated from Castleford High School in 1957 and attended the College of Idaho in Caldwell. She later continued her education at Idaho State University, Pocatello, and College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.

Her career with Mountain Bell Telephone Company began in Boise and continued for 15 years in Buhl, and 10 years in Pocatello. She took early retirement in 1990 and moved to the family farm in Castleford. At that time, she enrolled at the College of Southern Idaho and went to work at the Best Western Apollo Inn in Twin Falls as a part time desk clerk. She retired as General Manager there when the business sold in 2000. She remained on the farm until 2019 then she moved in with her sons in Idaho City, and then with her daughter in Burley because of advancing health problems. She was lovingly cared for during this time by her main caregiver and companion, grandson, Scott Beede.

Elaine is survived by her sister, Carolyn, Tesnohlidek of Fruitland, Idaho; Sons, Kelly Musick, and Paul and Melisa Head of Idaho City; and daughters, Karen Musick and Tony Pickett of Burley and Janice Musick and Jeff Herzinger of Castleford; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren with two on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, and both ex-husbands, Kenneth Musick and James Head.

At her request, there will be no service at this time. A family inurnment will be scheduled at the Buhl Cemetery at a later date. If desired memorials are suggested to be given to the Castleford Quick Response Unit.

Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home of Burley.