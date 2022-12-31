April 20, 1947 - Dec. 25, 2022

DECLO — Eilene Mae (Corder) Fries, age 75, of Declo, passed away, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at her home in Declo, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 20, 1947, in Nampa, Idaho to Herbert Lawrence Corder, Jr., and Jennie Margaret Stills Corder where she attended schools at Nampa and graduated from Nampa High School in 1965. She also graduated from seminary.

Eilene attended Ricks College and subsequently felt a strong desire to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the British Mission where she met her sweetie. She married Larry Gene Fries on Nov. 25, 1969, in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple.

Eilene became an amazing cook because of her mother-in-law, Berniece Fries. She baked the most delicious bread and her children often had a warm breakfast every morning before heading off to school. Eilene was an excellent seamstress. She sewed many of her girls' dresses, including formal dresses, two wedding gowns, shirts, pajamas, underwear and a suit jacket for her sweetie. She could mend just about anything and no one could do it better.

Eilene was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Being a member of the Church was very important to her and she emulated Christ-like love.

She is survived by her husband Gene, of 53 years; six children, Christa Fries (Brian Dangel) of Tremonton, Utah, Selina (Scott) Hansen of Mapleton, Utah, Amie Fries of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Carrie Warner of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Brian (Rikki) Fries of Stansbury Park, Utah, and Shawn (Christine) Fries of Nampa; two sisters, Cynthia Keller and Teresa Steel; two brothers, Tim Corder and Ernie Corder; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Eilene was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Phil Corder.

The funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Declo Idaho Stake Center, located at 213 W. Main St., in Declo, with Bishop Fred Darrington officiating. Burial will follow at Declo Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from noon until 12:45 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service, at the church.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the care givers from Intermountain Homecare & Hospice for the love, compassion, and kindness shown to Eilene.

A live webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.