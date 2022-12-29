Feb. 3, 1939 - Dec. 27, 2022

OAKLEY — Eileene (Connolly) Whiteley, 83, passed away at her home in Oakley, ID, on December 27, 2022.

Eileene was born in Oakley on February 3, 1939, the second of three children born to John and Dorothy Connolly. She was raised in Oakley, and later in Twin Falls, ID, where she graduated as Valedictorian at Twin Falls High and later worked at a law firm.

Eileene was sealed to Gary Whiteley on June 7, 1962, in the Salt Lake City Temple. She and Gary lived in Oakley for their entire married lives, where they raised their children and grandchildren.

She was a lifelong active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in the church in many capacities including family history, and ward and stake Primary and Relief Society Presidencies. Her service blessed families throughout the Oakley Valley for many years.

She had a remarkable talent for quilting and counted cross stitch, and her beautiful pieces are found on the walls of her home and her families' homes. Her family congregated in her home frequently with her wonderful cooking and canning projects. She leaves behind a legacy of faithfulness, hard work, and dedicated service.

She was preceded in death by her parents and older sister, Leah Rae. She is survived by her husband, Gary, her brother, Larry (Pam), her two children, Jill Nilsen (Tom) and Scott Whiteley (Christina), her seven grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren (with one on the way).

Viewing will be held on Sunday, January 1, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Oakley Stake Center at 355 North Center Street. A viewing will also be held at the same location prior to the funeral from 10:00-10:45 a.m. with the funeral service on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will be held the following day at 9:00 a.m. at the Oakley Cemetery.

A Webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at morrisonfuneralhome.net.