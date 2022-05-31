Sept. 26, 1927 - May 27, 2022
GOODING - Eileen Walton Shaffer, 94, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.
Eileen was born on September 26, 1927 in Gooding, Idaho, the daughter of Fred Walton and Antoinette Krahn-Walton. She was raised in Fairfield, Idaho where she grew up on a ranch as an only child.
She later served a mission for the L.D.S. Church in Salt Lake City, Utah. She went to college in Moscow and received her Bachelor's Degree for teaching on May 13, 1949. She also obtained a Master's Degree for teaching from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.
Eileen married Joseph "Dean" Shaffer on November 10, 1950 in Inkom, Idaho.
For most of Eileen's teaching career she taught in Bliss, Idaho. After retirement, she spent her days traveling the world and spending time with her beloved family. The two things that brought her the most joy was making fun of her grandchildren for not being able to keep up with her, and her beautiful gardens.
Eileen is survived by: three sons: Frederic Shaffer of West Valley City, Utah, Joseph Shaffer, Jr. of Iona, Idaho and Cary Shaffer of Bliss; three grandchildren: Barbara (Aaron) Beck of Rigby, Shanna (Christopher) Adkins of Idaho Falls and Michael Shaffer of Bliss; six great-grandchildren: Ashley Olson (Elijah Fisher), Samuel Beck, Carson Hale, Kemper Shore, Parker Perez and Emily Beck; and two great great grandchildren: Zayden Fisher and Quora Fisher.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Fred Walton and Antoinette Krahn-Walton; daughter-in-law, Dorene Shaffer; and grandson, Joseph Dean Shaffer III.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 2:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. A viewing will be held on Friday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at The Church. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.