Sept. 26, 1927 - May 27, 2022

GOODING - Eileen Walton Shaffer, 94, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

Eileen was born on September 26, 1927 in Gooding, Idaho, the daughter of Fred Walton and Antoinette Krahn-Walton. She was raised in Fairfield, Idaho where she grew up on a ranch as an only child.

She later served a mission for the L.D.S. Church in Salt Lake City, Utah. She went to college in Moscow and received her Bachelor's Degree for teaching on May 13, 1949. She also obtained a Master's Degree for teaching from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

Eileen married Joseph "Dean" Shaffer on November 10, 1950 in Inkom, Idaho.

For most of Eileen's teaching career she taught in Bliss, Idaho. After retirement, she spent her days traveling the world and spending time with her beloved family. The two things that brought her the most joy was making fun of her grandchildren for not being able to keep up with her, and her beautiful gardens.

Eileen is survived by: three sons: Frederic Shaffer of West Valley City, Utah, Joseph Shaffer, Jr. of Iona, Idaho and Cary Shaffer of Bliss; three grandchildren: Barbara (Aaron) Beck of Rigby, Shanna (Christopher) Adkins of Idaho Falls and Michael Shaffer of Bliss; six great-grandchildren: Ashley Olson (Elijah Fisher), Samuel Beck, Carson Hale, Kemper Shore, Parker Perez and Emily Beck; and two great great grandchildren: Zayden Fisher and Quora Fisher.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Fred Walton and Antoinette Krahn-Walton; daughter-in-law, Dorene Shaffer; and grandson, Joseph Dean Shaffer III.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 2:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Gooding. A viewing will be held on Friday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at The Church. Burial will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.