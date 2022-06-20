Eileen Ruth Conner

June 23, 1951 - April 12, 2022

Our mother, sister, and friend, Eileen Ruth Moore Conner, entered eternal life on April 12, 2022. Eileen was born on June 23, 1951, to Columbine and Ray Moore.

Eileen worked as a Jerome rural letter carrier. Prior to that job, she was a school bus driver for the Jerome School District. Eileen was married to William Conner, and from that union, they had a daughter, Sally Conner. Eileen and William later divorced. She enjoyed attending church in the Calvary Episcopal Church of Jerome, Idaho. Some of her hobbies and interests were painting, reading, gardening, genealogy, and family history.

Eileen struggled throughout her life, as we all do. She worked to amend her relationships and delighted in being with her daughter, Sally, and grandson, Tristan. She loved her family, church, friends, and neighbors in Jerome, and she cherished her two fur babies: Marley and Izzy.

Later in life, Eileen found God and believed in eternal life. As a believer in Christ, she now rests where there is no pain or sorrow.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and five brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Sally (Conner) Brady; grandson, Tristan Brady; two sisters, Loraine Payne and Phyllis Terri Moore Malia; niece, Rhonda Foley; and many more nieces and nephews as well as grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A Celebration of Eileen's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Mountain View Barn, 392 E 300 S, Jerome, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Eileen's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.