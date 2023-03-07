Aug. 17, 1943—Feb. 22, 2023

RUPERT — Edwin Dee Mahler, 79-year-old Rupert resident, passed away with his loving wife Alpha by his side on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. He was born August 17, 1943 at the Minnie Rasmason Hospital in Rupert and was delivered by Dr. Mollmer.

He is the son of Dee Mahler and May (Bowers) Mahler and joined his older sister Shirley (Mahler) Hruza which completed the family.

Ed (as he was called), attended the elementary, middle, and high school in the Rupert area. Since he lived below the Rupert cemetery his father procured him a job there at the age of 14 digging graves with a shovel. He also helped his father and uncle with their television antennae business installing them throughout the area. One thing is for sure, from a young age he was never afraid of hard work.

Ed graduated from Minico High School with the Class of 1961. Following graduation he attended his Church Bible School in Portland, Oregon for one year.

He joined the Rupert National Guard in 1963 and served honorably for 6 years. His boot camp was in Fort Knox, Kentucky. His specialty was tank commander. He was the top marks man in his unit.

On October 15, 1965 he married the love of his life Alpha (Johnson) Mahler in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They lived in Idaho Falls for 3 months prior to moving to Rupert in January 1966 and have resided there the rest of their lives.

Ed began employment at the J.R. Simplot Potato Plant in Heyburn, Idaho in January of 1966, working the night shift in the frozen warehouse loading product onto rail cars. The company was glad to have him as he was the most punctual and strongest worker, throwing the forty-pound boxes to the top of the railcar. He soon moved to the position of lead man on the day shift crew, and then was advanced to become the shift foreman. Within 5 years he became assistant manager of the frozen warehouse. Soon after the retirement of the manager, Ed was promoted to the manager position which he held until his own retirement in 2010. His 45 years of employment was equally satisfying to him and his employer.

The name Mahler in German means woodworker. Ed was a woodworking specialist. He and his wife built their cedar log home, their garage, his woodworking shop, and his farm machinery shop. When his parents were building their new home and his father’s health became an issue he stepped in and completed the building of much of that home. He also helped remodel a neighbor’s home. He built wooden toys, curio cabinets, riding horses, playground equipment, cupboards, cedar chests, chest-of-drawers, and gazebos. Every project was done to perfection with meticulous detail and those fortunate enough to be gifted any of his craft treasure it dearly.

Though Ed was working full-time, either at Simplots or at home attending their large and beautiful place, he was always available to help his neighbors with a project, big or small. It may have included driving beet, grain or potato truck, remodeling their shop or home, installing lawn sprinkler systems, insulating a home or shop. He would even help take down a tree, but only if it was 100 percent dead with no hope of being saved.

Ed was a master gardener as anyone who knew him can testify. He loved sharing his bounty of fruits and vegetables with friends, neighbors, organizations, or anyone in need. However, he made sure that he took care of the ground that produced this bounty and was always a steward of everything mother nature provided him.

His loving wife Alpha states of all the things she will miss of him, besides all the afore mentioned attributes that made him who he was, she will miss his ability to “fix anything”.

Ed always lived by the principal of “Love your neighbor as yourself”. He was a great, honorable man who is loved and will be missed dearly by so many. Soar high with the eagles Ed.

Edwin Dee Mahler was preceded in death by his father and mother, grandparents, in-laws, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his wife, Alpha Johnson Mahler of 58 years and his sister, Shirley Hruza.

Funeral services for Ed will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Grace Christian Church, 100 North Meridian, Rupert, Idaho at 12:00 noon with military rites conducted by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Association. Following the service a sit-down luncheon will be held at the Minidoka County Senior Center. We would like to thank the staff at Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary for their kindness and also all who have reached out at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ed’s name to the Minidoka Senior Center.