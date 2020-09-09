× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 18, 1975 ~ September 6, 2020

Eduardo Aguilar Lara “Lalo”, beloved father, husband, brother, son, and uncle died unexpectedly in an accident on September 6, 2020 while doing one of his favorite outdoor activities.

His biggest love was being a father to his two beautiful daughters, Ximena, 8, and Natalia, 5. He adored his loving wife, Bibi, whom he married on October 10, 2010. He said he felt like he “won the lottery” when he found his Bibi.

Eduardo was born June 18, 1975 to Reyes and Margarita Aguilar in Salvatierra, Guanajuato, Mexico, where he lived until he was age 11. His family moved to Ketchum, Idaho in 1987, which is where he first fell in love with the outdoors. His family moved to Jerome, Idaho in 1989.

He was a dedicated family man from an early age. As the oldest of five, he worked hard to help his parents and younger sisters and brothers to have a wonderful life and to have what he felt everyone deserved as part of the American Dream. He was loved and adored by everyone. He was so full of joy and brought happiness to so many.