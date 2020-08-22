× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 30, 1928—August 11, 2020

Edna Kuiken Frank, age 91, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Oak Park, Illinois at Brookdale, retirement community where she’d lived since 2011.

She was born on a farm in Boyden, Iowa, on October 30, 1928. Her parents, Gerhard and Mae Scholten had 8 children, who were all raised in this Dutch Reform community.

Edna went to Central College in Pella, Iowa where she received her bachelor’s degree in music. While teaching in Ames, Iowa, she met William R. Kuiken. They were married on September 13, 1953 and were a loving, and fun, couple for 48 years until Bill’s death in 2001. They traveled throughout the United States, camping with wonderful friends. In 2003, she met and married Jack Frank. He was the second love of her life.

Edna was a beloved teacher, with classes ranging from 6th graders to middle school math and high school music. She taught all across the United States: Illinois, Florida, Virginia, and Oregon. In 1975 the Kuiken family settled down in Twin Falls, Idaho. She served as minister of music for many churches, including the United Methodist Church of Twin Falls. Even in her 80s, she was directing a choir at Brookdale retirement community!