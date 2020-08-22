October 30, 1928—August 11, 2020
Edna Kuiken Frank, age 91, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Oak Park, Illinois at Brookdale, retirement community where she’d lived since 2011.
She was born on a farm in Boyden, Iowa, on October 30, 1928. Her parents, Gerhard and Mae Scholten had 8 children, who were all raised in this Dutch Reform community.
Edna went to Central College in Pella, Iowa where she received her bachelor’s degree in music. While teaching in Ames, Iowa, she met William R. Kuiken. They were married on September 13, 1953 and were a loving, and fun, couple for 48 years until Bill’s death in 2001. They traveled throughout the United States, camping with wonderful friends. In 2003, she met and married Jack Frank. He was the second love of her life.
Edna was a beloved teacher, with classes ranging from 6th graders to middle school math and high school music. She taught all across the United States: Illinois, Florida, Virginia, and Oregon. In 1975 the Kuiken family settled down in Twin Falls, Idaho. She served as minister of music for many churches, including the United Methodist Church of Twin Falls. Even in her 80s, she was directing a choir at Brookdale retirement community!
Left to remember her love are Edna’s three children and their spouses, Rebecca Kuiken, Raleigh, NC and David Minehart; Todd Kuiken and Lisa Bierman, Oak Park, IL and Laurie (Kuiken) Good and Roger Good, Loveland, CO; five grandchildren; Marika (Moby) Minehart, Janna Minehart, Erica Good, Adam Kuiken and Alex Kuiken; one great-grandchild: Maevis Minehart and many nieces and nephews.
A virtual celebration of her life will take place later this year. Information will be sent to the United Methodist Church. Letters to the family can be sent to Rev. Rebecca Kuiken c/o St. Giles Presbyterian Church, 5101 Oak Park Rd, Raleigh, NC 27612. Memorial gifts may be made in Edna’s name to the United Methodist Church, Twin Falls, Idaho.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.