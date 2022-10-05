Edna Faye Chatfield

Jan. 3, 1929 - April 28, 2022

Faye "Honey Faye" Chatfield was born January 3, 1929, in Logan, Utah to AJ "Dick" Johnson and Edna (Kunz) Johnson. She married Odell Chatfield on July 6, 1947, in Richfield, Idaho.

Faye and Odell farmed in Richfield until moving to Buhl in 1966. During her early married life in Richfield, Faye was active in the Richfield Methodist Church, Grange, American Legion Auxiliary, and several local clubs.

Faye was the mother to three children Carolyn Owens, Dena Gubler, and Calvin Chatfield (Edna).

Faye and Odell moved to Jerome ID in 1970 where she worked for the Jerome School District. She enjoyed her five grandkids and eleven great-grandkids and was known for her knitting and gardening. Faye and Odell raised a large garden at their home in Jerome and sold tomatoes by the bushel to friends in Richfield.

Faye is survived by her children; her brothers, Wendell Johnson (Cathy) and Frank Johnson (Vicki); and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Odell; and son-in-law, Dennis Gubler.

Faye's memorial service will be held on October 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Richfield Cemetery, Lincoln Street, Richfield. There will be a dinner following at the Richfield Senior Center, 130 South Main Street, Richfield.

