1922-2023, 101 great years

Edith was born in the back hills of Arkansas on May 10, 1922, oldest of five siblings. Her parents were Roscoe and Mary Hensley.

Mom was a hard-worker, picking cotton in Arizona, sorting and cutting spuds, picking beans in Bean Growers Warehouse, or hoeing beans in a hot field. She eventually bought her own spud cutting tables.

Mom loved dogs, the mountains, and sitting under a pine tree while camping, she also loved the Lord. But most of all she loved her three kids: Leon (Patty) Alvonia (Dan), and Wynona (Duane). She loved everyone of her family members.

Mom is preceded in death by her husbands, Philip Kytle, Bill Kay, and Bob Wolf, her parents, Roscoe and Mary, brother, Elsworth (Pat), baby brother, Herbert, twin sisters: Ruth and Edna, son-in-law, Dan Sellers, and a granddaughter, Stefanie Kytle.

She is survived by her three children and spouses, 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great grandchildren with number 20 on the way. She is also survived by two very special nieces, Valda Tattersall and Kathy Black.