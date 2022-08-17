April 28, 1947—Aug. 5, 2022

BUHL — Edith Anna (Tichenor) Hanson, 75, passed away following a tragic accident near Burns, Oregon on August 5, 2022. She was born April 28, 1947, in Albany, California to Gerald Edmonson and Beverly Doran Tichenor.

Edith lived in Berkeley, California until she was 7 years old, and her family moved to El Sobrante, California. There she attended Sheldon School and DeAnza Jr./Sr. High School, which she graduated from in 1965. She moved with her family to Concord, California in 1966. Edith attended Diablo Valley Jr. College in Pleasant Hill, California, but early on she knew that she wanted to make a career in raising, training, and showing dogs.

Edith started showing Afghan Hounds in AKC Shows with her mother and sister at the age of 15. She was very skilled at what she did and won top honors often. During the time that she and her family raised Afghan Hounds, she completed championships on 13 of their Afghans. Even at that young age, she won Group and Best in Show honors with her dogs. She went on to become a professional handler, and eventually an AKC Judge of over 40 breeds. She judged all over the US, in Sweden and Australia.

Edith met the love of her life in 1975 and married Douglass Price Hanson, on August 20, 1976, in Minden, Nevada. They bought her home in Concord when her parent’s retired and lived there until 1992. Edith worked at a grooming salon in Martinez, California for much of the time that they lived in Concord. Their only son, Jeffrey Richard Hanson, was born to them on the 19 of January 1979 in Walnut Creek, California. In 1992 they moved to Roy, Washington. She owned and operated a grooming salon in Tacoma for 13 years along with her showing of dogs for others as well as her own.

Edith did enjoy the outdoors and often went pheasant hunting with Doug and Jeff. She also enjoyed working with beads and made beautiful pictures and wall-hangings.

She spent brief periods of time living in Lake Havasu, Arizona; Mesquite, Nevada; and Hurricane, Utah.

While in Hurricane, she started a 14-year career with Wal-Mart. She moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 2012. She retired from Wal-Mart in 2017 and she and Doug moved to Buhl, Idaho in 2018, where she was residing at the time of her death. Wherever Edith lived, she was involved in area AKC Kennel Clubs, volunteering her time to help plan and coordinate shows and classes. She was the Show Chairman for several upcoming dog shows that will be held in October of 2022. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She was nearing the completion of a road trip celebrating her granddaughters’ graduations from high school, at the time of the accident.

Edith is survived by her husband, Douglass, and son, Jeffrey, of Buhl, Idaho. Her sister, Gerri (David) Hinton, of Hurricane, Utah, brother, Mark (Jennifer) Tichenor, of Mesquite, Nevada, and granddaughters, Kylie and Jayden Hanson, of Phoenix, Arizona, and 11 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Edith was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 19, 2022, at 11:00 am at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 501 West Main Street, Buhl, Idaho. A friends and family gathering will be held at 10:00 am at the Chapel. Interment will follow the service at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home (208-944-3373). Condolences may be shared at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.

Special thanks to the Thousand Springs Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Bishop Enoch Olsen for compassionate services.