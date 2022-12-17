Nov. 27, 1929—Dec. 8, 2022

SHOSHONE — CWO2 Retired, Edgar John Smith, known all his life as Jack, passed away on December 8, 2022.

He was born November 27, 1929 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, to Lester Lincoln Smith and Margaret (Espy) Smith.

He graduated from West Linn High School. He worked several jobs before joining the Oregon Army National Guard. He won several medals when he was on the shooting team. He retired as Shop Foreman in 1979 after 31+ years.

He married Lois Elaine Corderman in 1949. They raised four children: Raymond, Yvonne, Ronald and Velma. They divorced in 1980.

Jack moved to Idaho to enjoy hunting, fishing, boating and camping. He married Jean Kelley Jones on November 7, 1981. They bought 80 acres in north Shoshone.

Survivors are: Raymond and Peggy Smith, Yvonne and Reid Nelson, Ron and Gerri Smith and Velma Smith; also the mother of his children – Lois Corderman Prince.

His loving wife – Jean, survives as do her six children who loved him: Charlene Gray, Colleen Weber, Carley and Jerry Bryant, Christy and Mac Gray, Charles and Linda Jones and Craig and Ginger Jones.

No funeral services are planned at this time.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.