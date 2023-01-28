Eddie Faye Massey

July 26, 1936 - Jan. 13, 2023

TWIN FALLS - Eddie Faye Massey, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living Center on Friday, January 13, 2023 – her loving daughter, Rachel by her bedside, her granddaughter, Bailey on the phone.

Eddie “Faye” Perkins was born on July 26, 1936 in Call, Texas. Faye was the third child of Edison Perkins and Willie Lee Johnson. Her sister, Lilac Florence Perkins and her brother, Elmer Clyde Perkins, were so excited to have a baby sister. She was the cutest little girl with curly black hair and chubby cheeks. She spent her childhood in Call, Beaumont and Galveston, TX.

She loved spending time with her family and friends; enjoying music, church services, the beach and roller skating. On November 4, 1954 she gave birth to a son. Due to her circumstances at the time she placed him up for adoption. After 40 years of not knowing where he was they were reunited in 1995 and had a wonderful continuing relationship. Having Mark in her life brought much needed peace and joy.

Faye decided to join the US Air Force in 1958. She went to basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, then to Amarillo where she became Airman Second Class. She received her training in Supply Records and was an administrative assistant until her honorable discharge in December 1960 from McChord AFB in Tacoma, WA. This is where she met Lewis Green. They were married in November 1960 and moved to the family farm in Terreton ID.

In January 1969 they adopted a baby girl that they named Rachel. She was the light of their life. While living in Terreton she made many good friends and served in many church callings, which she enjoyed very much. She also taught kindergarten and helped organized school activities. She was the “fun” mom! Because of her love for roller skating and kids, she would open up the fairground building on Saturdays for the kids to have a safe and fun activity to do, complete with a snack bar and music. She helped on the farm by providing delicious meals and worked at a dress shop in Idaho Falls.

Faye and Lew got divorced in 1987 and she moved to Idaho Falls where she continued to work at the INL Site for several years before moving back to Texas to be close to her brother and help care for her sister. It was then that she met Ralph Massey and after a short courtship they married in 1996. She lived a great life with him and enjoyed being back in Texas. They loved to travel, make banana pudding together, and simply just be by each other's side. After Ralph passed away in 2003 she moved back to Idaho. She has missed him dearly since he passed, and we know their reunion must have been grand!

Some of the highlights of moving back to Idaho were volunteering for the CSI Grandparent program. She worked with the kindergarten and 1st grade classrooms and enjoyed these days and opportunities to work with the kids. She was also a big supporter at her granddaughter's volleyball games and fell in love with all the animals her daughter tried to rescue. And boy did she love her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You could hear her bragging about them from a mile away! She enjoyed thrift shopping, going for walks, anything turquoise, owls, lighthouses, the beach and attending Gary Allen concerts (68 to be exact)!

Faye is survived by her daughter, Rachel Anderson (her partner: Matt Gardner) Twin Falls, Idaho, her son Mark Evans (his partner: Dee Dee) of Tavira, Portugal, granddaughters: Bailey Anderson, Seattle WA, Salina Prior (husband: Travis) Rowley, IA and three great-grandchildren: Timmy, Tommy and Autumn Prior, also many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ralph Massey; her sister, Florence (Kim) Simmons; brother, Elmer Perkins and numerous family members and friends that welcomed her home with loving arms.

A memorial service will be held on February 25, 2023 at 11:00 am at White-Reynold Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls. A graveside service and burial, with Military Rites, will be held at a later date in Vidor, TX.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PAWS Rescue, Inc. (Twin Falls/Boise) or Visions Hospice (Twin Falls) in memory of Faye Massey.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Brookdale for their friendship and excellent care given to Faye over the last 5 years, also Visions Hospice: especially Ginger Hatridge for all the love and support during her last days and White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel for their kindness and guidance.