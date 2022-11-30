Nov. 12, 1936—Nov. 26, 2022

FILER — Earline “Early” Coates, 86, a resident of Filer and formerly of the Wood River Valley, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her home in Filer.

Earline May Yoachum was born on November 12, 1936 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the daughter of Bernard E. Yoachum and Alpha Mae (Colvin) Yoachum.

Earline was known by her family and friends as “Early.” a nickname she was called while working as a D-8 Cat Operator at her rock crushing business in Oregon.

Early worked at her lettuce farm for five years, while also working as a saleswoman for Elkhorn Resort in Ketchum for 10 years.

She is survived by two daughters: Kim Roberts of Filer and Kerri (David) Moe of Meridian; nine grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; two sisters; and her daughter, Keva Tracey.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Richfield Cemetery in Richfield.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.