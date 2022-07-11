Earlene (Buchcanan, Rincon) Cardona

Dec. 17, 1964—July 1, 2022

ELKO — Earlene (Buchanan, Rincon) Cardona, 57, of Elko, Nevada, passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho on July 1, 2022.

Earlene was born in Delaware, Ohio on December 17, 1964 but very shortly after moved to Elko, Nevada.

In a glaringly inherited trait from her mother, Earlene never shied away from hard work and was the definition of selfless. She often worked multiple jobs with the sole focus of providing the life for her children that she did not have growing up.

She found joy and friendships in a few of her career stops while working at Elko Federal Credit Union, Southwest Gas, and WinCo Foods (Twin Falls).

In 2006 she married her soulmate, Ray Cardona, and lived in Spring Creek, NV until relocating to Twin Falls, ID in 2016. She loved going on motorcycle rides with Ray and bowling with friends. When she wasn’t competing with Ray in cards or games on her iPad, she found peace in making sure her flowerbeds were the best in the neighborhood.

She always believed that if you’re going to do something, you have to do it right, and that belief shone through in the way she loved. She gave the best hugs and kisses and had a special place in her heart for her pets. While her time here wasn’t long enough, the unconditional love she had for her immediate and extended family will no doubt carry on.

Earlene is survived by her loving husband Ray Cardona; sons Daniel and Jeremy Rincon; and sisters Marie (sp. Manuel) Valtierra, Debbie (sp. Keith) Ledger, Teresa (sp. Eric) Hubbell, Karen (sp. Michael) Nelson.

Earlene is preceded in death by her best friend and mother, Darlene Buchanan.

In lieu of services, there will be a family gathering for a Celebration of her Life at a later date.