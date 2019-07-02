{{featured_button_text}}

October 13, 1948—June 30, 2019

Earl Lynn Knutsen passed away June 30 2019. He was born October 13 1948 in Twin Falls Idaho to Lynn and Beverly “Corrigan” Knutsen.

Earl attended Lutheran school, and graduated from Twin Falls High school the class of 1966. After graduating he gladly joined the United States Marines. He served in Vietnam 3 times and Japan 2 times. He was very proud to be a Marine. While in the Marines he married Beulah Kemper. After getting out of the Marines he went into law enforcement, working in Burley. Earl and Beulah later divorced.

He moved to the Hansen Police with Ida Countryman then went to work for the Jerome Police. He later went to work part-time for Walmart as a freight and inventory stocker.

Earl is survived by his sisters Nita Knutsen and Debbie “Gary” Tostenson both of Twin Falls, his stepdaughters Cindy and Kimberly. His nephew Jimmy “Terri” Snow, Braxtin and Austen Snow. He also leaves behind his good friend Steve Broadhurst and family.

At his request there will be no service. We will have a Celebration of Life at a later date to be announced.

