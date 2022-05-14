 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Earl Lavern McBridge

  • 0
Earl Lavern McBridge

Nov. 3, 1936 - May 4, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Earl Lavern McBride, age 85, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at the V.A. Hospital in Boise, Idaho on May 4, 2022, due to an infection.

Earl was born in Oswego, Kansas, on November 3, 1936. He was fifth born of 13 children to John and Opal McBride.

A memorial service will be held at Park's Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho, on June 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., followed by graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park, and reception with dinner at Park's Funeral Home.

For those wishing to share memories and condolences online, they may visit magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee shooting on Water Street leaves 17 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News