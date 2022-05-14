Earl Lavern McBridge

Nov. 3, 1936 - May 4, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Earl Lavern McBride, age 85, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at the V.A. Hospital in Boise, Idaho on May 4, 2022, due to an infection.

Earl was born in Oswego, Kansas, on November 3, 1936. He was fifth born of 13 children to John and Opal McBride.

A memorial service will be held at Park's Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho, on June 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., followed by graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park, and reception with dinner at Park's Funeral Home.

