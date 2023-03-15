Aug. 27, 1945—Feb. 12, 2023

BURLEY — Earl Kent “Tiny” Petterson, a 77 year old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at his home.

Tiny was born August 27, 1945, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Earl Poulton and Vera Adelle Petterson. He was the apple of his parents’ eye since he was the only boy, and the baby to boot, in a family with three older sisters. His sister, Bonnie, laughingly said he was “spoiled rotten”. Tiny was raised in Eden, Idaho, until his freshman year when the family moved to Burley.

While in Eden, Tiny worked on his parents’ farm and their grocery store, Petterson’s Economy Market. His dad and mom purchased a farm in Burley in 1960, where he partnered with his dad in the farming and cattle business. Tiny was also a good athlete participating in FFA, football, basketball and track in his high school years. He also won numerous awards for his 4-H projects.

Tiny tried college at ISU for a year but was needed at home so he returned to help on the family farm, which he loved much more than college. They raised corn, alfalfa, wheat and silage crops for their cattle herd on the farm.

In 1974, Tiny met the love of his life, Sheila Cooper. The couple had a whirlwind courtship and dated for only six months when Tiny presented the ultimatum of “We either get married in June or we have to wait till the first cutting of hay is out.” She knew she had fallen in love with a farmer, so she agreed to a June wedding.

In 1978, Thaddeus Earl was added to the family. Tiny and Thad shared a love of cars and building equipment together was something they both enjoyed. They even built a fuel trailer in 1997 that won a blue ribbon and was sent to the 69th National FFA Convention in Kansas City, and Thad won “Outstanding Shop Project” with it that year. Tiny’s pet project, his 1957 Chevy truck, began in 1995, and continued off and on for the remainder of his years. It was his pride and joy.

Tiny was an outstanding farmer and in 1997 was awarded the Simplot Top 10 Grower Award, of which he was very proud. Tiny and Sheila continued on the family farm for 20 more years where they raised potatoes, grain and peas. During the winter months they enjoyed bowling, pinochle, snowmobiling, and skiing; in summer they enjoyed golfing and snuck away for a little fishing whenever possible.

They enjoyed some fabulous family trips to Mexico, Hawaii, and one to Alaska. He went deep sea fishing with his brother-in-law, Bruce Wojcik several times and really enjoyed it.

Tiny and Sheila leased out the farm and 2T’s Custom Farming was born in 2000. After that Tiny went to work at ID Tech, Inc. selling pivots then on to construction work with Western Construction for the next 20 years. He ran the T-Rex, a piece of equipment he lovingly named since he had a love/hate, but mostly hate relationship with it. One thing about Tiny was that he was a good worker and his boss, Bob Troop, didn’t want him to ever retire. Bob would tell him to go get on his machine and work his magic. Bob called Tiny for several years after Tiny retired to try to coax him back.

Tiny was a joy to be around, if you showed up to a Cooper or a Petterson event, the jokes came out non-stop the entire time. He kept everyone in stitches. There was much laughter and love at family events.

Tiny was preceded in death by his dad, Earl Petterson; his mom, Vera Petterson; and his sisters: Linda Eversole and Sandra Kohntop.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sheila; his son, Thaddeus; and his four grandkids, Adalynn, Trinity, Thaddeus (T.K.) and Arian; his sister, Bonnie Fronk (Ken); and his sisters-in-law, Beverly Wojcik (Bruce) and Terri McBride (Mark Hirsch).

Tiny went to his higher place on February 12, 2023, and we believe he is at peace and pain free and running around with his favorite dog, Pup, working on his favorite heavenly car and swapping jokes with all who preceded him. We are sure going to miss him.

A memorial service was held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

A live webcast of the funeral service is available and will be maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Tiny’s name be made to the American Lung Association.