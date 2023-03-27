Sept. 24, 1997—March 24, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Dylan Alfred Wormsbaker, 25 years old, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on March 24, 2023. Dylan was born on September 24, 1997 to Curtis Wormsbaker and Dawna McGrew in Twin Falls, Idaho.

In 2001, Curtis met Kim and married and raised Dylan with the guidance and love of his grandmother, Armida Carrillo. As a young boy Dylan was fun loving and mischievous, always bringing a smile to everyone he met. He was active in school sports and enjoyed being in the presence of his many friends.

In sixth grade, Dylan and his family moved to Florida for a few years. While there he was involved in Gentlemen’s Quest, Inc. (Todd Glover), which influenced his kind manner and gentlemanly ways. The GQ motto is “Respect, Brotherhood & Honor”. Dylan traveled throughout Florida, representing GQ as the Public Relations Delegate and shared his experience and knowledge of the club.

Returning to Twin Falls, Dylan entered Community Counsel of Idaho Youth Build Program where he received his Builder’s Certificate, built homes with Habitat for Humanity, and studied for his G.E.D – which he received from College of Southern Idaho at the age of 17. In 2016 he was asked to share his story of success at the Community Counsel of Idaho 45th Anniversary Fundraiser Gala in Nampa, Idaho.

Dylan went on to pursue his dream and successfully became a Journeyman Plumber alongside his mentor, Chad Montgomery. He went on to expand upon his dream in partnership with parents, Curt and Kim and started a family business, White Pine Plumbing. Dylan had an exceptional gift for his attention to detail in his trade.

Dylan had many passions in life, including time well spent with family and friends, snowboarding, motorcycle rides, golfing, and gaming it up with his friends and kids. Never far from his motorcycle and always ready for a ride on the open road, Dylan will be remembered for his HUGE heart, sense of humor, dedication to others, and the many friendships he had built. He was a true family man and always loved hard!

Dylan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nancy Catherine Wormsbaker and Clifton Alfred Wormsbaker. He is survived by his parents, Curtis and Kim Wormsbaker; his mother, Dawna McGrew; brother, Terry Hammon (Cassie); sisters: Brandi Hays Gagen (George), Hanna Kirkpatrick (Dalton Campbell), Danielle Hammon; fiancee Angela Pace; children: Sawyer, Denver, Alaric and Emalyn; as well as his grandparents, Leon and Jean Hanson and Armida Carrillo, and many more aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dylan and his family want to send a special thank you to, The Lindula Family, the staff at Eastern Idaho Medical Center Intensive Care Unit, The Donor Connect Team, and all the support staff who assisted in making Dylan comfortable during his stay. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Dylan’s Memorial Fund at Idaho Central Credit Union.

Services will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home on March 29, 2023 with viewing from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and the service starting at 4:00 p.m.