Duane Richard Way

April 15, 1940 - Jan. 24, 2023

WENDELL - Duane Richard Way, aged 82, passed away in Hagerman, Idaho on January 24, 2023. He was born in Fremont, Nebraska on April 15, 1940, the son of Glen Wesley and Ruby Way.

Duane graduated from Fremont High School in 1959 and married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Krenzer. They had three children: Terry Lee (Kimberly Brady), Jerome, ID, Gary Dee (deceased), and Kathy Jolene (Daniel Rich) Proctor, Oceanside, CA.

They moved to Boise in 1962 and to Twin Falls in 1964, where they purchased a farm on South Blue Lakes, there Duane enjoyed farming and working in his body shop; Duane Way's Auto Body Shop. Duane spent many years pounding dents out of fenders, and expressing his art through the rebuilding and repainting of classic cars.

Duane enjoyed volunteering with BSA Troop 67 and with the TF Lions Club, teaching Bible studies at the TF Methodist Church, square dancing, exploring the Sawtooths and the South Hills, and building trails with the Magic Valley Trail Machine Association.

Later in life, Duane married Lavon Parrish, they spent his final years in Wendell, ID.

Duane is survived by his wife, Lavon, a sister, Mary (Ray) Gobber of Lincoln, NE, a brother, Paul (Tara) Way of Aurora, CO, his two children: Terry and Kathy, four grandchildren: Brady Lee Way, Daniel James Proctor, Nathan Rich Proctor, Nicole Jolene Proctor, and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Melvin, and sister, Peggy Maclin.

Many thanks to the caring staff at Stonebridge Care Home in Wendell and Hagerman, and to Gina Beach for her care.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the following: TF United Methodist Church, BSA Troop 67, or TF Lions Club.