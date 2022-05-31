Duane Richard Laird

He was born in Oakland, CA to Samuel and Helen Laird on June 2nd, 1932 and was baptized on October 23rd, 1932. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps but was honorably discharged before deploying to the Korean War. Shortly thereafter he was introduced to the love of his life, Eunice Delphine Glock and they wed on May 8th, 1955. They had three children in California before moving to Idaho in the winter of 1970 for a job opportunity with his employer, Longview Fibre Company. He was lifelong employee there and in 1997 at the age of 64 he retired after 45 years. He enjoyed his church family, his El Camino, woodworking, golfing, and fly fishing. He had nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. His final years were filled with reading the newspaper comics and books, playing with his great grandchildren, taking cat naps in his recliner, eating dark chocolate covered peanut clusters, and really hot coffee.