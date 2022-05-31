Duane Richard Laird

June 2, 1932 – May 27, 2022
Our Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and resident comedian passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday May 27th, 2022. He was a faithful servant of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, a husband of 67 years, father of 66 years, grandfather of 48 years, and great grandfather of 24 years.
He was born in Oakland, CA to Samuel and Helen Laird on June 2nd, 1932 and was baptized on October 23rd, 1932. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps but was honorably discharged before deploying to the Korean War. Shortly thereafter he was introduced to the love of his life, Eunice Delphine Glock and they wed on May 8th, 1955. They had three children in California before moving to Idaho in the winter of 1970 for a job opportunity with his employer, Longview Fibre Company. He was lifelong employee there and in 1997 at the age of 64 he retired after 45 years. He enjoyed his church family, his El Camino, woodworking, golfing, and fly fishing. He had nine grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. His final years were filled with reading the newspaper comics and books, playing with his great grandchildren, taking cat naps in his recliner, eating dark chocolate covered peanut clusters, and really hot coffee.
He was preceded in death by his father Samuel, mother Helen, brother Samuel, sister Nancy Rife, and great-granddaughter Kyla McCullough. He is survived by his loving wife Eunice Laird; his children: Bradly (Monica), Mart (Leita), Kristi (Royce) McCullough; nine grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren.
When asked what his greatest achievement was he answered, “To marry Eunice! She is my best friend and supporter. To raise a family, to earn a living, woodworking fits in there somewhere. But most important is to love Jesus.”
A celebration of life will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls on June 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. For those wishing to share memories and condolences online please visit www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His faithful servant. Psalm 116:15
