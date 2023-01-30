April 15, 1940 ~ Jan. 25, 2023

WENDELL—Duane R. Way, 82, of Wendell, Idaho passed away January 24, 2023. He was born April 15, 1940 in Fremont, Nebraska to Glen and Ruby Jeffcoat Way.

Duane worked as an auto body technician for 49 years on Blue Lakes Blvd South, in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was a member of the Lion’s Club for 25 years and was the President for a year. He square danced with Button and Bows and was also President for some time. Duane taught Sunday School, as well as helped in Boy Scouts for 40 years.

Duane was married to Marylyn Way, but they divorced in 1969. He later married Lavon Parish Way in 2001. Duane and Lavon traveled a lot and enjoyed each other’s company and did so up until his death.

Duane is survived by his wife, Lavon Way; two children, Terry Way and Kathy Proctor; and four stepchildren, Carey Reitsma, Melissa Reitsma, LaVal Parish, and Stacy Charlton.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl.

