1941 - 2022
Dr. Daniel Brown died on April 23 in Twin Falls in the St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital after a long illness. Dan was born in Berkeley in 1941. Following his father's example, Dan earned Eagle Scout. His two brothers followed in that path as did his two sons. He attended the University of Michigan in Engineering and was named to the Vulcan Honorary Society. He worked for a year as an engineer before enlisting in the Navy where he served three tours in Vietnam. During his time in Vietnam he reconsidered his profession. He returned to California to take pre-med courses and then applied and was accepted to the University of California (Irvine) where he completed his MD. He did a series of internships and residencies before becoming board certified in cardiology. He joined a medical practice in Bellingham, Washington in 1978 where he practiced for 25 years. In 2003 he moved his practice to Twin Falls where he introduced interventional cardiology to the community. Dan greatly respected and appreciated the staff at St. Luke's. He was rigorously dedicated to his patients. He had a propensity for straight talk with patients and colleagues. He worked at St. Luke's from 2003 to when he retired in 2015.
In 1968 he married Noanie DeBakcsy. They have two sons Christopher and Alex. Dan and Noanie were gracious hosts. He was also a film fan and had more than a thousand movies in his library. So often after a great meal and conversation the party would settle into a classic movie.
Dan had lots of interests. He loved boating in the San Juan Islands on his boat Bravo Zulu. He was also an active marksman. He was a great patriot and did devoted study on the history of the country, especially military history. He read broadly from a diverse group of sources in political and religious theory. He had deeply held political beliefs but unlike many of his fellow citizens, he always argued passionately, but never with rancor.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, his sons and their spouses (Christopher and Molly, Alex and Randi); four grandchildren (Jack, Emerson, Remington and Winston); his sister, Nancy, and brothers David and Jonathan.
A celebration of life is scheduled for April 30 in Twin Falls. See service notices for location.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.