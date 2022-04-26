Dr. Daniel Brown died on April 23 in Twin Falls in the St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital after a long illness. Dan was born in Berkeley in 1941. Following his father's example, Dan earned Eagle Scout. His two brothers followed in that path as did his two sons. He attended the University of Michigan in Engineering and was named to the Vulcan Honorary Society. He worked for a year as an engineer before enlisting in the Navy where he served three tours in Vietnam. During his time in Vietnam he reconsidered his profession. He returned to California to take pre-med courses and then applied and was accepted to the University of California (Irvine) where he completed his MD. He did a series of internships and residencies before becoming board certified in cardiology. He joined a medical practice in Bellingham, Washington in 1978 where he practiced for 25 years. In 2003 he moved his practice to Twin Falls where he introduced interventional cardiology to the community. Dan greatly respected and appreciated the staff at St. Luke's. He was rigorously dedicated to his patients. He had a propensity for straight talk with patients and colleagues. He worked at St. Luke's from 2003 to when he retired in 2015.