Douglas Lee Elgan passed away on November 14, 2020, in Soda Springs, Idaho at the age of 83. He was born January 13, 1937 in Anchorage, Alaska. He is the third of the four children of Jesse H. Elgan and Estella Bybee Elgan. He spent his early years in Anchorage, Alaska; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Portland, Oregon; and Salmon, Idaho before settling in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 13. After graduating from Mesa High School, he attended Arizona State University and later met Clarelyn White of Mesa, Arizona. They were married on August 24, 1960 in the Mesa, Arizona Temple and were later joined by five children. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.