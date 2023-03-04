Dec. 17, 1961—Feb. 20, 2023

TWIN FALLS—Douglas “Doug” James Schaak, 61, of Twin Falls, ID passed away on February 20, 2023 at home surrounded by family.

Doug was born on December 17, 1961 to Alvin and Barbara Schaak in Twin Falls. Most of his elementary and junior high years were spent in Jerome, ID. After graduating from Twin Falls High School, Class of 1980, Doug went on to join his father in business as a painting contractor.

Doug was an avid, life-long learner who spent much of his time studying mathematics, physics, science, and history. He enjoyed fishing, playing classical guitar, and taught himself the banjo. His vast intelligence and quick-witted sense of humor were enjoyed by those closest to him. He had a special bond with his cat, Max, and was dearly loved by his family.

Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Barbara Schaak, and his eldest sister, Diane Wiersema. He is survived by his sisters: Debbie (Tim) Vawser, of Kimberly, and Dalene (Dave) Hanchey, of Twin Falls, brother-in-law John Wiersema, of Jerome, along with aunts, an uncle, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

An informal reception/remembrance will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home’s Community Room, 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, ID 83301.