Dec. 17, 1961—Feb. 20, 2023
TWIN FALLS—Douglas “Doug” James Schaak, 61, of Twin Falls, ID passed away on February 20, 2023 at home surrounded by family.
Doug was born on December 17, 1961 to Alvin and Barbara Schaak in Twin Falls. Most of his elementary and junior high years were spent in Jerome, ID. After graduating from Twin Falls High School, Class of 1980, Doug went on to join his father in business as a painting contractor.
Doug was an avid, life-long learner who spent much of his time studying mathematics, physics, science, and history. He enjoyed fishing, playing classical guitar, and taught himself the banjo. His vast intelligence and quick-witted sense of humor were enjoyed by those closest to him. He had a special bond with his cat, Max, and was dearly loved by his family.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Barbara Schaak, and his eldest sister, Diane Wiersema. He is survived by his sisters: Debbie (Tim) Vawser, of Kimberly, and Dalene (Dave) Hanchey, of Twin Falls, brother-in-law John Wiersema, of Jerome, along with aunts, an uncle, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
An informal reception/remembrance will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home’s Community Room, 2826 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, ID 83301.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.